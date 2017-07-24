West Ham sign former Man Utd striker Javier Hernandez

West Ham United have completed the £16m signing of former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez.

The Hammers confirmed the Mexico international’s arrival from Bayer Leverkusen this evening.

Hernandez, aged 29, was expected in London for a medical today. He has passed that and finalised his move.

He has put pen to paper on a three-year contract that will keep him at the London Stadium until June 2020.

West Ham confirmed that Hernandez, who is also known by his nickname Chicharito (or Little Pea) and will wear that on the pack of his jersey next season, will now fly out to Germany to join Slaven Bilic’s squad at their pre-season training camp.

Hernandez scored 37 goals in 103 league games for the Red Devils in his last stint in the Premier League. He was sold to Leverkusen for £7.3m in July 2015 and has scored 39 goals in 76 appearances in all competitions during his time in Germany.

Here is Chicharito in his West Ham shirt: