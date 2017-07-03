West Ham in talks to sign former Man Utd striker Javier Hernandez

West Ham United have opened talks with Bayer Leverkusen over a deal to sign striker Javier Hernandez, according to Sky Sports.

The Mexico international, aged 29, has played for Levekusen since being offloaded by then United boss Louis van Gaal in 2015.

He could now be set for a return to the Premier League with the Hammers. Hernandez, who is also known as Chicharito or Little Pea, is said to have a £13m release clause in his contract. West Ham could be tempted to activate that buy-out clause as they seek to bolster their striker pool for next season.

Hernandez has scored 39 goals in 76 appearances for Leverkusen over the past two seasons. That includes a return of 28 goals in 58 Bundesliga appearances.

West Ham have also been linked with Manchester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho, Olivier Giroud from Arsenal, Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi and Anthony Modeste from Koln, but are yet to strengthen their forward line this summer.