West Ham want Man City keeper Joe Hart

West Ham United are plotting an attempt to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, according to the BBC.

The England international, aged 30, has been surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium since Pep Guardiola’s arrival last summer. He spent last season on loan in Italy with Torino and is likely to move again during the current transfer window, with City reportedly only interested in a permanent deal.

There is no deal in place yet, but a switch to the Hammers is said to be a viable option.

Hart’s representatives have also spoken to City’s rivals Manchester United, who have been credited with interest in the event that Real Madrid sign David De Gea this summer. But the Red Devils’ preference and expectation is that the Spain international will stay and they won’t need to strengthen.

Hart, who joined City from Shrewsbury Town in 2006, is under contract until June 2019.

But Guardiola’s £35m signing of Ederson Moraes from Benfica earlier this summer reinforced the message that Hart is out of the picture.