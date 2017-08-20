£20m gap between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid’s Diego Costa valuations

The stand-off between Chelsea and their striker Diego Costa looks unlikely to end any time soon.

The Sun reports that the Blues and Atletico Madrid, who Costa has publicly declared are the only club he will sign for this summer, are £20m apart in their valuations of the player.

Atletico value the 28-year-old at £30m, just shy of the £32m they received when they sold Costa to Chelsea in 2014. But the Premier League champions want a fee of £50m for a player who has scored 52 goals in 89 Premier League games.

After a spat with head coach Antonio Conte and a failed attempt to force a big money move to the Chinese Super League during the last transfer window, Costa received a text message from the Blues boss at the start of the summer to inform him he was not in the Italian’s plans for the 2017/18 campaign.

The Spain international has stayed in his native Brazil since the summer and refused to report for training at Cobham.

Chelsea are fining Costa £300,000 for every fortnight of unauthorised absence.