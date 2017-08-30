£30m Spurs flop set for loan move to Turkey

Loading...

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko is in talks over a loan move to Turkish side Trabzonspor, according to The Chronicle.

The France international has flopped since his £30m move to Spurs from Newcastle United last summer and is now on the verge of leaving north London for the 2017/18 season.

A deal that will see him spend the forthcoming campaign in Turkey is said to be close to completion. The loan is likely to include an option to buy clause to allow Trabzonspor to convert Sissoko’s signing into a permanent transfer next summer.

Trabzonspor president Muharrem Usta said: “We are in talks with Moussa Sissoko.

“He is a very important player, Tottenham paid £35 million for him.

“He didn’t live up to expectations last season but this can happen in football.

“We want to loan him and get his career back on track.

“Obviously Tottenham do not want to give up on a player they paid that kind of money for but we will see.”

If the deal goes ahead, the 27-year-old will not have Champions League football next season. Indeed he would not have European football of any description because Trabzonspor finished sixth in the Super Lig last season and missed out on Europa League qualification.

But he would be likely to have regular playing time in the build up to next summer’s World Cup. He was restricted to just eight Premier League starts under Mauricio Pochettino last term.