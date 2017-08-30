Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain rejects Chelsea, wants Liverpool transfer

Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has rejected a £40m move to champions Chelsea because he favours a move to Liverpool, according to Sky Sports.

The Gunners had accepted a £40m bid for the England international from their London rivals, but Oxlade-Chamberlain has turned down the chance to sign for the Blues.

He wants to join Jurgen Klopp’s Reds instead. Sky Sports reporter claims two sources close to the player have briefed that he is keen to join Liverpool.

The Merseysiders are yet to make a bid for the 24-year-old and will have to move fast to complete the deal before tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

If his switch to Anfield cannot be done before the transfer window closes, Oxlade-Chamberlain will see out the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium and leave on a free transfer next summer.

The reasons for Oxlade-Chamberlain’s decision to turn down a move to Stamford Bridge have not been disclosed, but could relate to Antonio Conte’s plan to deploy him as a right wing-back.