Alexis Sanchez out of Arsenal’s Premier League opener against Leicester

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez has been ruled out of his side’s Premier League opener against Leicester City this weekend.

Speaking at his press conference this morning, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger said the Chile international has picked up an abdominal strain and will not be available to face the Foxes on Friday evening.

And Sanchez will also miss the game against Stoke City on August 19, with Wenger confirming that he will be out for at least two weeks with an injury sustained in training last weekend.

Wenger said: “Sanchez will not be available. He had a little abdominal strain that he caught in training on Sunday morning before he came to Wembley.

“He had a scan two days ago and he’s out for a while. I don’t know [how long he will be out] – two weeks, one more week. He will not be available.

“He will not play at Stoke.”

Given the ongoing speculation over Sanchez’s future, news that he will not be involved in Arsenal’s first two Premier League games of the season will only feed the rumour mill.

The 28-year-old is into the final season of his contract and has been linked with a move away from the north London club this summer. Manchester City, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are all credited with interest in him.