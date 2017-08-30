Alexis Sanchez to Man City: Arsenal reject £50m bid

Arsenal have rejected a £50m bid from Manchester City for their forward Alexis Sanchez, according to the BBC.

Wantaway Chile international Sanchez has been strongly linked with City all summer. Pep Guardiola’s side want to convince the Gunners to part company with their star man, who is out of contract at the end of the season and would be available on a free transfer next year.

The 28-year-old is said to be eager to link-up with his former Barcelona boss Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

But Arsenal, who have repeatedly insisted that Sanchez will not be sold this summer, are apparently pushing for a part-exchange deal involving City’s England international Raheem Sterling before they will consider selling ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Sterling, aged 22, has started all three of City’s Premier League games so far this season, but has seen his role come under threat following the summer signing of Bernardo Silva from Monaco.

The report claims he would be interested in a return to his hometown of London if City make him part of the Sanchez deal.