Alexis Sanchez offered £300,000-a-week deal by Arsenal

Arsenal have offered Alexis Sanchez a new contract that would see him become the best paid player in the Premier League, according to the Daily Mail.

In a last-gasp attempt to get the Chile international to commit to them before the start of the new season, the Gunners are reportedly ready to meet the 28-year-old’s wage demands.

Contract negotiations had previously ended in stalemate, with the club refusing to budge on an offer of £225,000-a-week, which would have been topped up to £275,000-a-week with add-ons and bonuses.

Sanchez’s representatives indicated he wanted a figure above the £300,000-a-week mark, so it now remains to be seen whether the new offer will be acceptable.

The former Barcelona star is into the final 12 months of his contract and would be available on a free transfer at the end of the season.

He has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City or Chelsea this summer, but manager Arsene Wenger has always insisted he would not be sold.

In a new interview with French broadcaster SFR Sport, Wenger said he is “not optimistic about an extension” being signed by Sanchez.