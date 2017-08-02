Alexis Sanchez told he won’t be joining Chelsea or Man City

Loading...

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has told Alexis Sanchez that he will not be sold to a rival Premier League team during the current transfer window, according to The Times.

The Chile international returned to pre-season training yesterday following an extended break after reaching the Confederations Cup final earlier this summer.

Sanchez is in the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium and is thought to want a move this summer in order to secure Champions League football for next season. Premier League rivals Manchester City and Chelsea have both been credited with interest in signing the 28-year-old.

But Wenger has reportedly told the former Barcelona man to forget about moving to the Etihad Stadium or Stamford Bridge. Despite his public proclamations that Sanchez is staying, the Frenchman would reportedly consider selling him if a big-money offer from an overseas club arrives before the transfer deadline.

Talks over an extension to Sanchez’s Arsenal deal ended in stalemate, with last season’s top scorer refusing to sign a new contract. That means he will be able to leave on a free transfer next summer.