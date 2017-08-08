Andre Gomes linked with Liverpool move as part of Coutinho deal

Loading...

Liverpool are crazy about Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes and have a chance of landing him as part of Philippe Coutinho’s move in the opposite direction, according to Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

Brazil international Coutinho, aged 25, looks increasingly likely to move to Camp Nou after emerged that he is would like to make an amicable move to Camp Nou and that he has dropped his work-rate in training in an effort to seal his move.

Barca coach Ernesto Valverde is said to be keen to keep hold of Gomes, but the Catalan giants will have a decision to make if the Reds try to make landing the 24-year-old a condition of the Coutinho deal.

Gomes has been at Barcelona for one season since moving from Valencia in a deal worth €35m, plus €20m in add-ons. He made 47 appearances in 2016/17, of which 30 came in La Liga, and scored three goals.

He had previously spent two seasons with Valancia, who he joined from Benfica.