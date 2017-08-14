Antonio Conte furious with Cesc Fabregas

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte is fuming at midfielder Cesc Fabregas following his red against Burnley, according to The Times.

The Spain international was sent-off for two bookable offences during Saturday’s 2-3 defeat to the Clarets at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League champions’ first game of their title defence.

The Blues were already down to 10 men following captain Gary Cahill’s 14th-minute dismissal when Fabregas was given his marching orders.

They were reduced to nine men after the former Barcelona and Arsenal man lunged into a tackle on Burnley’s Jack Cork and picked up his second yellow card. He had earlier been booked for sarcastically applauding referee Craig Pawson.

Conte is not impressed. He had reportedly gone to great lengths during his half-time team talk to emphasise the importance of his players maintaining their discipline after the interval.

Fabregas and Cahill are now both suspended for next weekend’s London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.