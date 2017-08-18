Arsenal confirm transfer for defender
Arsenal have confirmed the transfer of centre-back Gabriel Paulista to Valencia.
The Brazilian joined the Gunners from Valencia’s neighbours up the Mediterranean coast, Villareal, in a £15m deal in January 2015.
After two-and-a-half years with the Gunners, he has been sold on for a reported £10m.
He made 64 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions during his time in north London, but failed to establish himself as a regular starter.
Gabriel leaves the Emirates Stadium having won the FA Cup twice with the Gunners.
Arsenal posted a short video of Gabriel as a tribute upon his departure. It was captioned: “#BoaSorteGabi [#GoodLuckGabi].”
#BoaSorteGabi 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/rOi1fwvt1f
