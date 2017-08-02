Arsenal considering bid for Jean Michael Seri

Loading...

Arsenal are weighing up a bid for Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri, according to ESPN.

Sources close to the Gunners have reportedly briefed that Seri is on their radar and an offer under consideration.

Seri, aged 26, has impressed since moving to France from Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira in 2015.

The Ivory Coast international is a box-to-box player and has scored 10 goals in 72 games for Nice.

According to French newspaper L’Equipe, Seri has a €40m (£35.7m) release clause in his contract, while The Sun claims that the Gunners would be willing to meet that buy-out fee. The tabloid suggests the success of the bid will depend on whether or not Nice qualify for the Champions League group stages.

The Ligue 1 side drew 1-1 with Ajax last week in their third qualifying round first leg and play their second leg tonight. The implication is that Seri would be tempted to stay put if his current side have a Champions League campaign ahead of them.