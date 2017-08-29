Arsenal: the end of an era

by George Keaney

After a 4-0 demolition at Anfield, it look like Arsenal’s recent history of top four finishes and beautiful football is coming to a sorry end. Unfortunately, it’s not going to be a clean kill for Arsenal fans, and more upsetting dominoes look likely to fall in the coming months…

The Loss of Stars

Alex Oxlade-Chamblerlain is on his way to Chelsea in the big news coming from the Premier League grapevine this week, and it might be the start of a six-month exodus. The Ox is a player with bundles of potential, who can play as a free-floating winger, a box-to-box midfielder, a second striker, even a wing-back in recent months. He’s only recently turned 24, and has the pace and guile to trouble defences around Europe for a good few years yet.

He’s been praised this week for escaping the sinking ship that is Arsenal and setting himself a new challenge at Chelsea, which will hopefully bring out some of that potential in order to push his international career to the next level. It’s a big loss for Arsene Wenger, but more than that, a worrying sign for the Emirates Stadium faithful.

There has been talk of Alexis Sanchez feeling dissatisfied at things in north London, with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola keeping a keen eye on the situation, according to multiple reports. The money shot on Sunday afternoon was of the Chilean sunk to his knees at 3-0 down wondering where it all went wrong. If the offers continue to come in over the next few days, and the speculation bubbles up all the way to January, Alexis could be the next big name on his way.

Thirdly, and least surprisingly to any body language experts, Mesut Ozil is another player who might not fancy a rebuilding job at Arsenal. His previous boss Jose Mourinho might offer some sanctuary at Old Trafford, while top clubs in Spain, France, Germany and Italy may also become interested if the Gunners continue to stumble through to the January window.

The Wenger Decision

An ordeal that has carried on for months, years even, is that concerning the employment of Arsene Wenger. Fans were outraged at the lack of organisation at Anfield, the lack of responsibility shown, the lack of any sense that Arsenal knew what their own plan was. Nacho Monreal is clearly not a centre-back and young Rob Holding looked unequipped to deal with Sadio Mane, which must beg the question: “How is Steve Bould still in a job?”.

Having been criticised for their defensive frailties for years now, Wenger and Bould seem completely unaware as they sit mute on the sidelines. One can only speculate what they spend the weeks doing on the training ground…

If the formations don’t work, the stars continue to grumble, and Bould carries on bringing them down from the inside, ‘Wenger Out’ might be the most frequently repeated catchphrase at the Emirates for the next few months.

Future Promise?

With The Ox having bolted, Sanchez and Ozil discouraged, and £35m worth of Shkodran Mustafi sat on the bench and perhaps on his way to Inter Milan, it’s not easy to find positives for the Arsenal faithful to cling on to. Holding does represent young potential, but he needs experience and stability beside him to bring it out. Koscielny showed himself to be one of the best centre-backs in the league a couple of years ago, and Arsenal desperately need him back to that level to offer some stability.

Hector Bellerin is supposedly wanted by Barcelona, and his pace is something that simply can’t be taught. But defending properly can be taught and he needs to attend a few more lessons. His development may well have been set back by the change to left wing-back in recent weeks, but whether he’s on the left or the right, the ability to win aerial duels and tackle with more success are things that he needs to improve on. If Arsenal can keep hold of him for a few more years, he should become the first name on the teamsheet.

The rest? Aaron Ramsey still has the potential to be a good midfielder, but needs some muscle beside him. Theo Walcott can still terrorise defences, but good luck trying to predict when he’s feeling in that mood. Danny Welbeck shows flashes of brilliance, but unless it’s fully realised, then he’ll fall by the wayside. If Alexandre Lacazette can score 20 goals this season, then maybe all this worrying will be forgotten about… but that’s a big IF.

The next couple of months are key to the next few years. Arsenal are teetering on the edge of becoming a far cry from Bergkamp and the Invincibles. This may well be, the end of an era.