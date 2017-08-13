Arsenal give up on Thomas Lemar deal

Arsenal have accepted defeat in their pursuit of Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, according to the Daily Mail.

The Gunners have all but given up on being able to sign the France international this summer after failing with multiple bids.

They have now acknowledged that Monaco are unlikely to sell Lemar before next summer and that the situation is unlikely to changed regardless of what happens with his team-mate Kylian Lemar, who is wanted by Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Arsenal had bids of £30m, £40m and £45m rejected by the Ligue 1 champions and now look set to move on from that situation.

The last few weeks of the summer transfer window will instead focus on trying to shift some of the deadwood in Arsene Wenger’s squad rather than making more signings, the report claims.

Mathieu Debuchy, Kieran Gibbs, Carl Jenkinson, Lucas Perez and Joel Campbell are among those who are surplus to requirements.