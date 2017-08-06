Arsenal keen to show Alexis Sanchez congratulating his team-mates on beating Chelsea

Loading...

After Arsenal beat Chelsea today to win the Community Shield, none of the players involved in the game got their own post-match video on the Gunners’ official Twitter account.

The only player who did was Chilean star Alexis Sanchez, who was not involved having only reported for pre-season training last week. Footage of him congratulating his team-mates after their penalty shootout victory over the Blues was posted on social media soon after the final whistle.

Given that he has been linked with a transfer away from the Emirates Stadium, the Gunners were eager to suggest: “This guy certainly enjoyed that.”