Arsenal and Liverpool battling to sign Thomas Lemar

Monaco winger Thomas Lemar is a transfer target for four clubs, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Long-term suitors Arsenal have been joined in their pursuit of Lemar by Liverpool, Manchester City and Barcelona, the report claims.

The 21-year-old has been the subject of three failed bids for the Gunners already this summer. Arsene Wenger has had bids of £30m, £40m and £45m rejected by the Ligue 1 champions, who are holding out for a fee of £50m.

The Arsenal boss is reportedly now ready to up his offer to match Monaco’s asking price, but now faced additional competition for the France international, not least from La Liga giants Barca who are now seeking a replacement for Neymar after his world record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain and would be able to outbid the north Londoners.

Lemar was one of Monaco’s star performers as they reached the Champions League semi-finals last season. He has 19 goals in 91 appearances since arriving from Caen in 2015.