Arsenal midfielder invites journalist to a ‘sit down’ over career low comment
Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere has taken to Twitter to hit back at a journalist who had branded his red card in an under-23 fixture as a “career low”.
The England international, aged 25, was sent-off against Manchester City Under-23s last night after reacting angrily to a late challenge.
Tabloid newspaper The Sun claimed Wilshere’s career had hit a new low over the incident.
That prompted the Gunners midfielder to take aim at journalist Sam Morgan, who, in fairness, probably hadn’t written the headline that irked him.
Wilshere wrote: “Evening Sam…Intrigued to hear more about how you think this is a career low for me? Would love a sit down with you? Look forward to it.”
Evening Sam…Intrigued to hear more about how you think this is a career low for me? Would love a sit down with you? Look forward to it. https://t.co/nyVzXGyNxA
