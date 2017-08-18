Arsenal players’ goodbye messages to Gabriel

Arsenal confirmed the transfer of Brazilian defender Gabriel to Valencia earlier today.

The centre-back’s two-and-a-half year stint at the Emirates Stadium was brought to an end when he made a £10m switch to the Mestalla.

In the wake of the announcement, some of his team-mates took to social media to react to the news and send good luck messages to Gabriel ahead of his move to a new club.

Here’s what the Arsenal players, including Shkodran Mustafi who made the opposite move a year ago, had to say to Gabriel.

Mucha suerte en Valencia, @gpaulista5👍🏼🇪🇸😉 Estoy seguro que te encantará el club y la ciudad. Recuerdos a la gente de allí.@valenciacf #sm20 — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) August 18, 2017

Desejo toda a sorte do mundo para você amigo @gpaulista5 te quiero amigo ❤️ #good luck #amigo pic.twitter.com/4jP3TqD4dJ — Emiliano Martínez (@emimartinezz1) August 18, 2017