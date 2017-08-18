Skip to main content

Arsenal players’ goodbye messages to Gabriel

Arsenal confirmed the transfer of Brazilian defender Gabriel to Valencia earlier today.

The centre-back’s two-and-a-half year stint at the Emirates Stadium was brought to an end when he made a £10m switch to the Mestalla.

In the wake of the announcement, some of his team-mates took to social media to react to the news and send good luck messages to Gabriel ahead of his move to a new club.

Here’s what the Arsenal players, including Shkodran Mustafi who made the opposite move a year ago, had to say to Gabriel.