Arsenal set to sell Shkodran Mustafi to Inter Milan

Arsenal are ready to offload defender Shkodran Mustafi to Inter Milan, according to ESPN.

The Germany international joined the Gunners from Valencia last summer and, when both were fit, was established as a first-choice centre-back alongside Laurent Koscielny.

But manager Arsene Wenger, who desperately needs to trim his squad before the transfer window closes, is apparently happy to let Mustafi leave. Despite having already offloaded Gabriel to Valencia earlier this month, the Frenchman is also willing to sell Mustafi. The emergence of Rob Holding and captain Per Mertesacker’s return to fitness has convinced Wenger that he has enough cover in central defence.

Inter favour a loan deal with an option to buy the 25-year-old, whereas Arsenal are keen to immediately recoup the £35m they spent 12 months ago with a permanent transfer.

Mustafi was benched for yesterday’s humiliating 4-0 defeat at Liverpool, which added weight to the rumours that he will leave before the transfer window closes.