Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain hints at £28m move to Liverpool

Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has dropped a hint that he could be on his way to Liverpool by liking a social media post suggesting he will make a £28m transfer to the Reds this summer.

The England international, aged 23, is into the final 12 months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium and rumoured to have concerns over not being established as a guaranteed starter in Arsene Wenger’s team.

Liverpool are among the clubs credited with interest in Oxlade-Chamberlain – and his latest social media activity suggests that a move to Anfield is on the cards.

He liked an Instagram post by mattchadwick90 that read: “Unlucky mate. he’s joining Liverpool FC 28 million.”

He had been touted for a move to Chelsea in recent weeks, but it appears a place in Jurgen Klopp’s squad beckons.

Oxlade-Chamberlain joined the Gunners from Southampton in a £15m deal in August 2011. He has made 194 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions and has scored 20 goals.