Arsenal’s Carl Jenkinson and Cohen Bramall join Birmingham City

Birmingham City have signed Arsenal duo Carl Jenkinson and Cohen Bramall on loan for the 2017/18 campaign.

The defensive pair have both joined Harry Redknapp’s Championship side for the remainder of the season.

England international Jenkinson, aged 25, joined the Gunners from Charlton Athletic as a 19-year-old in 2011. He has since clocked up 62 first team appearances for Arsenal and also enjoyed successful loan spells at West Ham United.

He was tipped to leave the Emirates Stadium on a permanent basis this summer, with newly promoted Newcastle United credited with interest, but a move did not materialise for the right-back.

Left-back Bramall, aged 21, joined the Gunners from non-league Hednesford Town in January and is under contract until the end of the season. He is yet to make a senior appearance, but did feature for Arsene Wenger’s first team during pre-season.

