Arsenal’s Shkodran Mustafi linked with transfer to Inter Milan

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi is a transfer target for Serie A side Inter Milan, according to the Daily Star.

The Germany international has reportedly failed to bond with his team-mates since arriving from Valencia a year ago, and is said to be unsettled at the Emirates Stadium.

Inter are aware of the situation and last week made an approach to loan him for the season. That offer was rejected by the Gunners, who have put a £35m asking price on their centre-back.

The Premier League side are not waiting to see if the Italians are prepared to make an offer at that level.

But the picture painted of Mustafi as a loner at Arsenal is at odds with an image from last week showing him in the company of the considerable German-speaking contingent within Arsene Wenger’s squad.

On the pitch, he has established himself as a guaranteed starter when fit.