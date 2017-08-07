Arsene Wenger confirms imminent Arsenal transfers

Loading...

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed there will be more transfer activity at the club this month.

The Gunners boss says he will be offloading players because his squad is too big. He reckons the current number of players on the books goes beyond healthy competition and is potentially detrimental to his squad.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Wenger said: “To be honest, the number is too high. We will let some players go.

“Too much competition for places is detrimental, but not enough competition for places is detrimental as well.”

Arsenal have already sold goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, loaned out fellow keeper Emi Martinez and released striker Yaya Sanogo.

Among those tipped to be sold before the transfer window closes are French full-back Mathieu Debuchy, England international Kieran Gibbs, Spanish forward Lucas Perez.

The report claims there are also doubts over the futures of striker Olivier Giroud and midfielder Jack Wilshere, who spent last season on loan at Bournemouth.

Star men Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are into the final 12 months of their contracts, with Sanchez in particular linked with a transfer this summer.