Barcelona hours from signing Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho is a matter of hours from becoming a Barcelona player, according to Catalan newspaper Sport.

Barca representatives have reportedly travelled to Merseyside today with a view to thrashing out a deal for the Brazil international. The La Liga giants are said to be planning to unveil Coutinho before the end of the week.

The delegation intends to submit a second and improved bid of €90m (£81.5m) plus add-ons to the Anfield hierarchy for Coutinho. The Reds rejected an initial bid of £72m last month, but Sport’s article declares confidently that Coutinho’s arrival as Barca’s third signing of the summer is imminent.

He is earmarked to replace Neymar in Ernesto Valverde’s squad following the Brazilian’s £198m move to Paris Saint-Germain last week.

Reports indicate that Coutinho is keen to make an amicable move to Camp Nou, but also that he has dropped his work-rate in training in an effort to seal his move.