Barcelona make £90.3m bid for Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona have lodged a second bid for Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho, according to The Times reporter Paul Joyce.

The Catalan giants have reportedly offered €100m (£90.3m) for the Brazil international, but the Reds are understood to have stood firm over their refusal to sell Coutinho and rejected the improved bid.

The Daily Telegraph is among the publications claiming that the second bid, which involved an upfront fee of €85m plus a further €15m in add-ons, has been turned down. The Anfield hierarchy is said to have reiterated its stance that Coutinho is not for sale this summer.

Barca previously bid £72m for Coutinho in July. The opening bid was rejected by the Reds, but the Spanish side have stepped up their efforts to sign the 25-year-old following Neymar’s move to Paris Saint-Germain for a world record £198m fee.

Coutinho’s camp have been briefing that he would like to make an “amicable” move to Camp Nou, while other reports indicated that the attacking midfielder had slackened off in training in order to force his move.