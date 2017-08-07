Barcelona prepare £120m bid for Philippe Coutinho

Loading...

Barcelona are ready to make a £120m bid for Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho, according to the Daily Star.

The Catalan giants are ready to step up their pursuit of the Brazil international as they seek to replace his compatriot Neymar, who completed a world record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain last week.

They will reportedly offer a large chunk of the Neymar fee to the Reds in an effort to land their man.

Liverpool have already rejected a £72m bid for Coutinho from Barca and manager Jurgen Klopp has publicly insisted that the player is not for sale.

But their resolve is not set to be tested by a mammoth offer from Barcelona that would break the British transfer record.

Coutinho, aged 25, moved to Anfield from Inter Milan for £8.5m in January 2013. He has since scored 42 goals in 182 appearances for the Reds.

Liverpool fans will not need a long memory to recall the lure of Camp Nou for their star players. Striker Luis Suarez made the same move in 2014.