Barcelona prepare bid for Spurs star Dele Alli

Barcelona are readying a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli, according to the Sunday Express.

The Catalan giants have reportedly earmarked the England international to replace Brazilian star Neymar following his world record £198m move to Paris Saint-Germain last week.

Alli, aged 21, is one of the names on a shortlist of possible signings. Barca have apparently been tracking the former MK Dons youngster for the past 12 months with a view to signing him and are now weighing up a bid before the current window closes.

He would be in line for a big increase in his salary if he did make the move to Camp Nou. Spurs cap their wages at £100,000-a-week and Alli is not currently among the top earners.

The north Londoners signed Alli for £5m in 2015. Since arriving at White Hart Lane, he has scored 32 goals in 96 appearances.

He has two goals in 19 caps for England.