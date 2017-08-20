Barcelona put £118m bid for Philippe Coutinho back on the table

Barcelona have bizarrely rejected Liverpool’s rejection of a third bid for Philippe Coutinho, according to The Times.

The Catalan giants’ response to having an offer of £118m turned down by the Anfield hierarchy was to tell the Merseysiders that they have until tonight to accept it or it will be withdrawn.

Despite having had three bids rejected and been told that Coutinho is not for sale, Barca officials imposed a deadline by which the Reds must accept the offer.

Barcelona’s unusual tactics have reportedly been a source of some amusement among Liverpool officials.

The Reds twice told the Spanish side not to make a bid because Coutinho is not for sale. When the bid came, it was immediately rebuffed, yet Barca have given Liverpool until Sunday evening to have a change of heart and belatedly accept the £118m fee on offer.

Coutinho, aged 25, wants to make the move to Camp Nou and has submitted a written transfer request.