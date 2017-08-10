Barcelona to return with improved bid after Liverpool reject £90.3m offer for Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona have not ended their pursuit of Philippe Coutinho, despite Liverpool yesterday rejecting a £90.3m bid.

The Catalan giants will return with an improved offer, according to the Daily Mail.

Liverpool had previously turned down a £72m bid for Coutinho in July.

Despite the Brazil international having informed the Reds that he is keen to be allowed to make the move to Camp Nou, the Anfield hierarchy is said to be determined to resists Barca’s overtures, particularly with the new Premier League season and a crucial Champions League qualification playoff just days away.

Coutinho, aged 25, has been sidelined with a back injury since Liverpool’s pre-season tour to Germany, missing the friendly win over Athletic Bilbao in Dublin and receiving treatment at Melwood instead. He is expected to be ruled out of the Premier League opener against Watford, but has been named in Jurgen Klopp’s squad for the Champions League playoff against Hoffenheim.