Barcelona targeting Spurs’ Christian Eriksen as Philippe Coutinho alternative

Barcelona have set their sights on Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen after seeing their latest bid for Philippe Coutinho rejected by Liverpool, according to The Independent.

Coutinho handed in a transfer request yesterday, but Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, issued a statement saying the Brazilian star would not be sold this summer.

Barca have reportedly now turned their attention to Eriksen. An initial approach has already been made through intermediaries.

The Catalan giants want to sign an attacking midfielder following the sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in a world record £198m deal.

They were prepared for their latest Coutinho bid to be turned down and had already started work on the Eriksen deal.

The Denmark international, aged 25, was signed from Ajax in 2013. He has played 179 games for the north London club and scored 42 goals.

Eriksen signed a four-year contract extension in September 2016, so Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is unlikely to be anymore obliging to Barca than the Liverpool hierarchy.