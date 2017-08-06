Bayern Munich plot £50m bid for Tottenham’s Eric Dier

Loading...

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier is a £50m transfer target for Bayern Munich, according to The Sun on Sunday.

The Bundesliga champions are reportedly considering a bid for the England international, who was linked with Manchester United earlier this summer. Bayern believe he might be available and that they have have a better chance of signing him than United.

Dier, aged 23, joined Spurs from Sporting Lisbon in 2014 and has since established himself as a key player for club and country.

Although Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and head coach Mauricio Pochettino are reluctant to sell another star player following Kyle Walker’s move to Manchester City, particularly given they are yet to make a single signing of their own this summer.

But they could be tempted to sell if Dier shows an interest in moving to the Allianz Arena, the report claims. The money could be invested in signing Everton midfielder Ross Barkley.