Broadcasters offered footage of Philippe Coutinho’s Barcelona unveiling this Friday

Broadcasters are being offered coverage of Philippe Coutinho’s unveiling at Barcelona, which will reportedly take place this Friday.

Neither Barca nor Liverpool have publicly confirmed that the transfer is going ahead, but reports yesterday indicated that Barca are confident of wrapping up the deal soon.

That is backed up by an email posted on Twitter by BT Sport reporter Andy May. The email announced the Coutinho will be unveiled at Camp Nou on Friday and offered for sale HD footage of the presentation.

May blurred out the sender’s email address, but appeared confident it was a legitimate offer.

Here @detljuvalivet @Pauldackombe @DarrenW007; they must be nervous if they have already committed to pay for broadcast staff… pic.twitter.com/ilayCOp0uV — Andy May (@andymay) August 9, 2017

If Coutinho is unveiled on Friday, it will be the second time this summer he has been paraded around the pitch holding the shirt of another club.