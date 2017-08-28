Chelsea agree £40m deal for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Liverpool plot late move

Chelsea have agreed a £40m fee with Arsenal for the signing of midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to The Sun.

The England international, aged 24, is into the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium and is refusing to sign a new deal.

He is now set to be offloaded as the Gunners face up to the prospect of losing Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil for nothing next summer.

The former Southampton youngster has now been given permission to discuss personal terms with the Blues after Arsenal accepted on offer of £35m plus £5m in add-ons.

But Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have not yet given up on signing the midfielder, who has been linked with a move to Anfield in recent months.

The German boss is hopeful of convincing Oxlade-Chamberlain to take up a role in the Reds’ engine room. It is likely he would be deployed at right wing-back by Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.