Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wants to make £40m bid for Tottenham’s Danny Rose

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose is a transfer target for Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte, according to The Sun.

The Italian boss is reportedly urging the Stamford Bridge hierarchy to make a £40m bid for the England international.

Rose is nearing full fitness after recovering from surgery on the knee injury that has kept him sidelined since January.

Conte has reportedly accepted that his former club Juventus are not going to part company with their £60m-rated Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro, and turned his attention to Rose.

Chelsea, who previously lodged a bid for Rose two years ago, are said to be hopeful of convincing Spurs to part company with their first-choice left-back with a bid of £40m.

The 27-year-old Leeds United youth product is also a target for Manchester United.

The Premier League champions are currently short of cover and competition for left wing-back Marcos Alonso. Their former player Ryan Bertrand, now of Southampton, is also being considered, the report claims.