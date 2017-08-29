Chelsea close to selling Diego Costa

Chelsea are close to offloaded AWOL striker Diego Costa, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Blues are reportedly now on the verge of agreeing a £30m fee with Atletico Madrid for the Spain international’s transfer.

Costa’s goals have fired Chelsea to the Premier League title in two of the last three seasons, but he was informed via a text message from head coach Antonio Conte that he would not be in his plans for the 2017/18 campaign.

Since then, the player has been on holiday in his native Brazil. He skipped his planned return to training at Chelsea’s Cobham base and insisted he would not sign for any club other than his preferred move to Atletico.

He joined the Blues from Atletico in a £32m deal in 2014 and now looks set to get his return to Vicente Calderon.

The Spanish side have been driving a hard bargain given Chelsea’s predicament, but now look ready to compromise.