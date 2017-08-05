Chelsea defender linked with Inter Milan move as part of Antonio Candreva deal

Loading...

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen could be on his way to Inter Milan as part of a deal to take winger Antonio Candreva to Stamford Bridge, according to Italian newspaper Tuttosport.

Italy international Candreva has been strongly linked with the Blues in recent weeks.

But Inter are said to be keen to strengthen their options at centre-back and are keen to see Christensen move in the opposite direction.

The Danish starlet, aged 21, has spent the past two seasons on loan at German outfit Borussia Monchengladback, where he clocked up 81 first-team appearances and scored seven goals.

Having impressed in the Bundesliga, he was expected to stay at Chelsea this season and stake his claim for a place in Antonio Conte’s side.

That could change if Inter decide to play hardball over their 30-year-old wideman. The Serie A side are said to want a young prospect to provide cover and competition for their senior centre-backs.