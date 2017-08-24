Chelsea face Nottingham Forest in League Cup

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn against Nottingham Forest in the League Cup.

The Blues face Forest in the third round of the competition, which is known as the Carabao Cup for sponsorship reasons this season.

The draw took place overnight and Antonio Conte’s side were handed a home tie at Stamford Bridge against the Championship side.

Chelsea will host Forest in the week commencing September 18. The exact date of the tie is to be confirmed.

The two sides last met in the FA Cup back in 2007. On that occasion goals from Andriy Shevchenko, Didier Drogba and John Mikel Obi gave the Blues a 3-0 win.