Chelsea hopeful of signing £40m-rated Danny Drinkwater

Chelsea are hopeful of completing the signing of Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater, despite the Foxes demanding a £40m fee, according to the Daily Mail.

In recent weeks, the England international has been strongly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, where he would be reunited with his title-winning Leicester midfield partner N’Golo Kante.

The Blues have already had one bid rejected and are set to launch a second offer worth £25m plus add-ons. That falls well below Leicester’s valuation of the 27-year-old.

Former Manchester United academy player Drinkwater signed a new deal at the King Power Stadium last summer after Leicester’s title win and is tied to the Foxes until June 2020.

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte is keen to add Drinkwater to his squad to bolster his midfield options following the sale of Nemanja Matic to Manchester United earlier this summer.

Renato Sanches of Bayern Munich, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain of Arsenal and Everton’s Ross Barkley are also under consideration, the report claims.