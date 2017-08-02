Chelsea hopeful of signing Antonio Candreva

Loading...

Chelsea have been given hope in their efforts to sign Inter Milan winger Antonio Candreva, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Blues were previously linked with the Italy international in the January transfer window. Now head coach Antonio Conte, who managed Candreva during his time in charge of the Azzurri, has revived his interest in the 30-year-old.

Conte’s transfer plans could rest on the future of Lazio winger Keita Balde, who Inter have lined up to replace Candreva if he does leave San Siro. But Balde is also wanted by Serie A champions Juventus. If Juve beat Inter to the 22-year-old Senegal international’s signing, Chelsea’s deal for Candreva will be thrown into doubt.

Candreva, who spent a big chunk of his career at Lazio before moving to Inter a year ago, is reportedly valued at £23m by Inter, so that would not be an issue for the Premier League champions.

He would probably be deployed as a wing-back at Stamford Bridge and provide competition for Victor Moses on the right flank.