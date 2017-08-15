Chelsea increasingly confident of signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in £35m deal

Chelsea are increasingly confident of signing Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in a £35m deal, according to the Evening Standard.

No fee has been agreed yet, but negotiations between the two clubs are reportedly ongoing. The Blues are said to have received enough encouragement from the Gunners to feel that the deal will be done.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, aged 24, started Arsenal’s Premier League opener against Leicester City last Friday evening.

But he is into the final 12 months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium and has so far refused to sign an extension. The north Londoners could now be forced to cash-in on the England international rather than lose him for nothing next summer.

The report claims Liverpool and Manchester City are also interested in signing Oxlade-Chamberlain, but Chelsea head coach but Antonio Conte is ready to offer him a starting position at right wing-back ahead of Victor Moses. His lack of regular starts at Arsenal is thought to be a major factor in his reluctance to sign a new deal.