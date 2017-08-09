Chelsea make £25m move for Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Loading...

Chelsea have stepped up their efforts to sign Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to the Daily Mail.

The Premier League champions have reported pressed ahead with efforts to sign the England international over the past week and launched a £25m bid for him.

Arsenal are said to be aware of their London rivals’ interest and have so far rebuffed the initial approach.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, aged 23, is into the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium and, with contract talks having ended in deadlock, would be allowed to leave on a free transfer at the end of the 2017/18.

Having so far failed to convince the former Southampton youngster to extend his deal, the Gunners are faced with the prospect of listening to offers this summer or risk losing him for nothing in a few months.

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has reportedly earmarked Oxlade-Chamberlain for the right wing-back spot in his team. Victor Moses is the only option in that position at present.