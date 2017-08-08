Chelsea and Man Utd go head-to-head for Serge Aurier

Loading...

Chelsea and Manchester United are both set to make bids for Paris Saint-Germain right-back Serge Aurier, according to the Daily Mail.

After Jose Mourinho’s side pipped his former club to the signing of striker Romelu Lukaku from Everton, the two clubs are once again going head-to-head in the transfer market this summer.

Aurier, aged 24, is thought to be available for around £27m. PSG allowed him to skip their pre-season tour to focus on securing a move away from Parc des Princes, but no deal has been finalised yet. Potential suitors are believed to be awaiting the outcome of the Ivory Coast international’s appeal against a two-month prison sentence for assaulting a police officer last year.

He was not involved in the Ligue 1 opener against Amiens last weekend.

Both Premier League clubs need to strengthen on the right flank. United have only Victor Lindelof – a centre-back by trade – as cover for converted winger Antonio Valencia, while the Blues are short of options at right wing-back other than Victor Moses.