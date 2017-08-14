Chelsea plot to beat Man Utd to Ivan Perisic deal

Chelsea are planning a late attempt to sign Manchester United target Ivan Perisic, according to the Daily Mirror.

Croatia international Perisic has been strongly linked with the Red Devils throughout the summer transfer window. But a deal has not yet been done, with Inter reportedly pushing for a deal that would see Anthony Martial move to the San Siro on loan in part-exchange.

But United now face competition from Premier League champions Chelsea in the race for the former Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund winger.

The Blues are said to be planning an end-of-window spending spree and are targeting Perisic, who scored against Antonio Conte’s side in a pre-season friendly in Singapore.

Former Inter and Chelsea striker Hernan Crespo claimed that Perisic could end up at Stamford Bridge instead of Old Trafford.

But Jose Mourinho is said to be set to reignite his interest in the £48m-rated wide player, so he could go head-to-head with his former club just as he did to sign Romelu Lukaku from Everton for £75m.