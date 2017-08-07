Chelsea plotting move for former Spurs star Gareth Bale

Loading...

Premier League champions Chelsea are serious contenders to sign Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale, according to the Daily Express.

The former Spurs winger, aged 28, has been linked with Manchester United since his time at White Hart Lane and throughout his four seasons at the Bernabeu to date.

But the Blues are set to rival the Red Devils. They have reportedly been tracking the Wales international all summer with a view to signing him if he becomes available.

The report claims Madrid president Florentino Perez would be prepared to offload Bale for £90m in order to fund the signing of Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe.

With United reportedly wanting to wait until next summer before pressing ahead with a deal to sign Bale, Chelsea might be able to take the initiative.

Any move to sign him would raise questions over Eden Hazard’s future at Stamford Bridge. The Belgium international, who plays in the same wide left position as Bale, has been frequently linked with a transfer in recent seasons.