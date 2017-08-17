Chelsea pull out of Grzegorz Krychowiak signing

Chelsea have pulled out of a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak, according to French newspaper L’Equipe.

The Poland international, who has long been touted for a move to the Premier League, was reportedly earmarked as a transfer target for the Blues earlier in the summer.

But the champions withdrew from the planned deal after growing frustrated at the slow pace and lack of progress. PSG were working on the world record transfer to sign Neymar from Barcelona at the time. With attention at Parc des Princes focused on the Brazilian superstar, Chelsea shelved plans to sign him.

The 27-year-old midfield anchorman joined PSG from Spanish side Sevilla last summer for €35m, but made just 19 appearances in all competitions last season and is now part of a group of ‘undesirables’ the club want to move on before the transfer window closes.

He is also a target for Valencia and clubs in Italy, the report claims.