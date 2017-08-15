Chelsea ready £50m bid for Danny Rose

Chelsea are set to launch a £50m bid for Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose, according to The Sun.

The Blues will lodge their offer after they face rivals Spurs in a Premier League clash at Wembley on Sunday.

Rose, aged 27, is said to the champions’ top left-sided target as they seek competition for wing-back Marcos Alonso.

Spurs are yet to give any indication that they would consider selling Rose, who gave an explosive interview last week in which he criticised the club’s wage structure, transfer activity and ambition.

If Rose was allowed to move on, chairman Daniel Levy would demand at least the £50m paid by Manchester City for right-back Kyle Walker earlier in the transfer window.

The former Leeds United injury is currently sidelined after undergoing surgery on the knee injury that has kept him out of action since January. He is not due back for another month, so Chelsea would not be able to use him immediately even if the deal is done.