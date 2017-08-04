Chelsea readying £50m bid to beat Liverpool to Virgil van Dijk signing

Loading...

Premier League champions Chelsea are plotting to beat Liverpool to the signing of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, according to The Times.

The Blues are reportedly preparing a £50m for the Saints skipper, who is currently training alone after telling the club he wants to leave. Van Dijk remains furious that his club pulled the plug on a £60m move to Anfield.

Liverpool issued a statement ending their interest in Van Dijk and apologising for a misunderstanding after Southampton reported them to the Premier League for an alleged illegal approach.

But the Reds are thought to remain hopeful of signing the Dutch centre-back this summer and Van Dijk’s camp confident the deal will happen.

With Van Dijk frozen out, Southampton appeared to have little choice but to back down and sell to Liverpool. Chelsea’s apparent interest could give them another option.

The Times’ report claims the Blues are optimistic of completing a deal for Van Dijk before the start of the new Premier League season.