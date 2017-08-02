Chelsea record signing Alvaro Morata turned down Spurs because he thought he wouldn’t get a game

Loading...

Chelsea’s summer signing Alvaro Morata turned down a transfer to Tottenham Hotspur because he was worried he wouldn’t get regular starts, according to Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The Spain international joined the Blues from Real Madrid in a club record deal last month.

Pochettino says the 24-year-old could have previously joined his side but had concerns that he might be overshadowed by Harry Kane.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Pochettino said: “Morata talked about myself in the media.

“He said: ‘Mauricio called me’. That was from the beginning, two years ago or more.

“He said to me: ‘Why do you want me if you have Harry Kane?’ You know, if you go to try to sign a striker, they will say: ‘Eh gaffer, you want me for what? To be on the bench?’

“Because it’s Harry Kane, I can’t compete with Harry Kane or Hugo Lloris or different players.”

Chelsea fans cannot have too many complaints about Pochettino’s comments not only because it is well known that Romelu Lukaku was their above Morata on their wish-list, but also because their own head coach, Antonio Conte, last week admitted that Kane was his first-choice option if he could pick any striker to lead his line and said he would be willing to pay £100m for the England international.

It is perhaps those comments that have convinced Pochettino to go public with Morata’s concerns about joining his squad.